The Greek Festival of Saginaw announced that this year’s event will be cancelled.
According to organizers, the event scheduled for June 19 through June 21, will not take place due to concern for the health and safety of guests and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They say the festival is planning a drive-thru for later in the summer tentatively schedule for August 21 through August 22.
The Greek Festival contributes proceeds to local organizations and charities including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Friends of Theodore Roethke, Hidden Harvest, Historical Society of Saginaw County, Read Association of Saginaw County, and Saginaw Area Fireworks, Inc.
Organizers say they are already planning their return in 2021.
The festival has been held for 42 years.
