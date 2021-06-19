The Greek Festival of Saginaw is serving up gyros and baklava this Saturday.
The drive-through event will be on June 19 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, located at 4970 Mackinaw Road in Saginaw.
The annual Greek Festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19. The drive-through alternative will still have the festival’s most popular menu items including gyros, Greek fries, and baklava. Guests must pay with cash or credit.
Festival organizers said the drive-through events on Friday and Saturday will follow strict health safety measures to protect guests during the pandemic. Volunteers will be required to wear masks, social distance, sanitize surfaces regularly, have their temperatures checked, and fill out health questionnaires.
The Greek Festival started in 1979 as a way to share the faith and culture of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Organizers hope the festival can come back in full force in 2022.
The festival contributes to different local organizations and charities. Recent recipients include the CAN Council, City Rescue Mission, East Side Soup Kitchen, Hidden Harvest, Mustard Seed Shelter, Restoration Community Outreach, and Underground Railroad. Last year, the Greek Festival donated some of its profits to the Midland Area Community Foundation Flood Response Fund to help victims of the flood crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.