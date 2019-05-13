A favorite Mid-Michigan festival is back for its 41st year.
The Greek Festival of Saginaw kicks off their three-day festival in June at St. Demetrios Greek orthodox Church on the corner of Mackinaw and McCarty Roads in Saginaw.
June 14, 15 and 16 you can enjoy authentic Greek food, craft beers, live Greek music, folk dancers and community dances.
The festival goes from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
A Kids’ Zone is also offered with bounce houses, an obstacle course, a fire truck, a State Police Humvee and plenty more.
Greek cooking classes are offered for adults and children.
Admission is $3, but guests over 65 get in for free from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. Admission is also free for children 12 and under.
