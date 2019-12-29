State and federal agencies are cleaning up toxic green ooze found spilling onto Interstate 696 in Michigan.
Gary Alfred Sayers owned and became president of Electro Plating Services in Madison Heights in the late 1990s.
According to the Department of Justice, he almost never properly disposed of the hazardous waste his company produced.
From cyanide to toxic chromium 6, he kept it all, ignoring years of warning from environmental agencies.
At one point, he had a pit dug in the basement to hold hazardous waste.
In a statement, the EPA said in part that during EPA’s time-critical removal action, the goal was to remove all of the direct contact treats, including all containers and contaminated liquid in the building.
The federal agency spent nearly $2 million.
They said they removed over “5,000 containers” and pumped “37,000 gallons” of “hexavalent chromium” contaminated water from the basement.
For perspective, that’s enough to fill two in-ground swimming pools.
The EPA also emptied the pit that Sayers dug. It was backfilled and compacted.
Subsurface sampling indicated the need for further assessment.
In January of 2018, the EPA then passed the property back to EGLE, formerly MDEQ, for further testing and clean up.
EGLE said it is reviewing decades of decision-making and that’s going to take some time.
