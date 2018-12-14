Michigan State Police arrested a man after a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in Alpena.
Troopers were sent to Diamond Point Road, near US-23, on Dec. 12 at about 3:10 a.m. to investigate a vehicle theft.
The victim told police that he left his car unlocked and running in a parking lot while he went into a gas station.
Police said someone got into the 1993 Mazda Miata and took off with it at high speeds.
Troopers got a possible lead from the Alpena Police Department about a disorderly man who was at a hospital and was later asked to leave the property.
The suspect was located at a home in Greenbush where Iosco County Deputies found the stolen vehicle parked near the home.
When state troopers arrived, they found the suspect hiding in his bathroom.
Police said he was arrested on probable cause that he stole the vehicle.
The Alpena County Prosecutor charged John Cox, a 42-year-old man from Greenbush, with one count of unlawfully driving away with an automobile.
He was arraigned in the 88th District Court on Dec. 13.
