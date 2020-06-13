“So, we’re closing up, the season’s coming to an end here,” said Tyler Keit, owner of Rooted by Keits. “This is it.”
Keit says he wasn’t sure how business was going to go for his greenhouse in Essexville, especially in the midst of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely an early season, so this is my first full year in this location and I was expecting to be open until June 1st, but with the whole Covid, it just drove demand so we’re out of material or pretty close to our of supply,” said Keit. “So, we’re just going to wrap it up here at the end of the week.”
TV5 first talked to Keit back in April when greenhouses and nurseries weren’t deemed an essential business and couldn’t open, but Keit says as soon as they did, business was boomimg.
Keit also says he noticed another big trend was the sale of vegetable plants. He says most people had time to finally make that at-home garden.
“People were planting more gardens than ever I think because they had more time and they weren’t going to be going anywhere this summer or traveling, sports or camping or anything like that,” said Keit. “I think people were just planning on hunkering in at home.”
Keit says he’s planning on closing up shop in the next few days, so if you’re hoping to stop in for some items, the sooner the better.
“It’s crazy, so we went from not knowing if we were even going to be around next year to probably having our best year ever because it’s out first year, but it’s probably the best year the greenhouse industry in general has ever seen,” said Keit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.