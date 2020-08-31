Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview post are investigating a drowning in Montcalm County’s Belvidere Township.
MSP said troopers responded to a missing person report on Sunday, Aug. 30 at about noon.
According to the report, a 45-year-old man went missing from 730 Cedar Lake Rd. sometime after 1:30 a.m.
MSP said canine teams and an aviation unit responded to the scene to aid the search.
The drone camera detected possible areas to search in Horseshoe Lake where the MSP Marine Service Team responded to the area and located the victim.
MSP said the victim, John Williams of Greenville was located approximately 40 feet offshore in approximately 13 feet of water.
Alcohols may have been a factor in the accident, according to MSP.
The drowning is under investigation.
