Greta Van Fleet drops new single, announces date for album release

Fans of Greta Van Fleet rejoice! The Mid-Michigan rockers have released a new single.
The group from Frankenmuth dropped a new single Friday called “Watching Over,” along with the announcement their debut album will be available Oct. 19.
“With wholehearted affection we share news of our forthcoming album, Anthem of The Peaceful Army, available October 19. Until then, you can pre-order, or simply enjoy our newest song ‘Watching Over.’ Hearken and ruminate!” the band posted on Facebook.
Greta Van Fleet released their first single of the new album “When the Curtain Falls” in July. The song shot to No. 1 on iTunes the same day.
All 10 songs on the new album were written by the four members - three brothers, Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka and their good friend Danny Wagner.
They’ve gained worldwide recognition thanks to rave review for their throwback sound.
“It’s taking you back in time, and into the future. There’s a timeless quality about it,” said Jake Kiszka in an interview with TV5 in May of 2017.
The band released their debut studio EP, or extended play, in April 2017. Their double EP, "From the Fires," was released in November. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Hard Rock Chart. Their first single, "Highway Tune," reached No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Radio Chart for five consecutive weeks.
Even though the group hasn’t released their first full-length album yet, they just wrapped up a world tour including several sold out shows in Detroit.
