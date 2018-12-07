Nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards were announced on Friday and the Frankenmuth-based band Greta Van Fleet is in the running.
Greta Van Fleet has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, including best new artist.
The band is also vying for best rock performance with their song Highway Tune and best rock song Black Smoke Rising.
The Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, Feb. 10th on TV5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.