Mid-Michigan’s own Greta Van Fleet is partnering with a food bank to bring help to the less fortunate.
Frankenmuth’s rock group, made up of three brothers, Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka, and their good friend Danny Wagner, has partnered with Gleaners Community Food Bank to provide donation stations at upcoming Fox Theatre performances on Dec. 27, 29, and 30.
Fans attending the sold-out shows can bring canned goods with them, and drop them off at collection bins as they enter the venue.
Ida Mae is opening all three shows, which begin at 8 p.m.
