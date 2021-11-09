Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet announced they will be kicking off their upcoming 2022 Dreams in Gold Tour in their native state of Michigan.
The band, originally from Frankenmuth, and made up of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, and drummer Danny Wagner, will play the Dow Event Center on March 13 and Dort Financial Center on March 16 to promote their Sophomore album, “the Battle at Garden’s Gate.”
"There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had," said vocalist Josh Kiszka. "It's reflecting a lot of the world that we've seen, and I think that it's reflecting a lot of personal truth," said guitarist Jake Kiszk.
The Michigan natives have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide, performed on late night television shows, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019.
The full tour schedule is as follows:
March 10—Wings Event Center—Kalamazoo, MI
March 12—The DeltaPlex Arena—Grand Rapids, MI
March 13—Dow Event Center—Saginaw, MI
March 16—Dort Financial Center—Flint, MI
March 17—EMU Convocation Center—Ypsilanti, MI
March 19— Mountain Health Arena—Huntington, WV
March 22—Kohl Center—Madison, WI
March 23—Resch Center—Green Bay, WI
March 25—CHI Health Center Omaha—Omaha, NE
March 26— Peoria Civic Center—Peoria, IL
March 29—Heritage Bank Center—Cincinnati, OH
March 30— GIANT Center — Hershey, PA
April 1—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ
April 2—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ
May 3 —Qualistage — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
May 16—Pepsi Center—Mexico City, Mexico
June 5—Grona Lund—Stockholm, Sweden
June 11—Theatre Antique de Vienne—Vienne, France
June 14—Tanzbrunnen—Cologne, Germany
June 15—Jarhunderthalle—Frankfurt, Germany
June 23—Fairview—Dublin, Ireland
June 25—Alexandra Palace, London, UK
June 28—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK
June 29—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
