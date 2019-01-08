After a 2018 to remember, a group of local rockers is starting out 2019 with a bang.
Greta Van Fleet, Frankenmuth’s rock group, made up of three brothers, Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka, and their good friend Danny Wagner, is scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live.
The performance will take place on January 19, with is Saturday Night Live’s first broadcast of the year.
In December, the band was also nominated for four Grammy Awards, including best new artist.
The Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, Feb. 10th on TV5.
