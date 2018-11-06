Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has won the race for Michigan governor, defeating Bill Schuette and upending years of Republican control in the state.
CLICK HERE to see her acceptance speech
Whitmer, a former legislative leader, will succeed term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder.
She ran on a platform of fixing problems such as deteriorating roads and aging drinking water infrastructure. She also emphasized her past vote to expand Medicaid to more than 600,000 lower-income adults under the federal health care law.
The 47-year-old Whitmer, of East Lansing, will become Michigan's second female governor when she takes office.
The conservative Schuette faced criticism for challenging the health law in court and defending the state's gay marriage ban against a lawsuit. He was backed by President Donald Trump in the state Trump won in 2016 -- but not by the moderate Snyder.
For election results, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.