A grieving family wants to brighten the holiday for someone by giving them a Christmas tree.
“She was very giving. Every chance she got she was giving to somebody,” said Susanne Syers, mother.
Syers is reminiscing about her daughter Deann who passed away suddenly at the age of 33 this summer.
She said Deanna always put others needs ahead of her own. Now Syers and her husband Mike want to give back in her honor.
“I’d like it to go to a good home,” Syers said.
Because Deann was so giving in life, her family has decided to part with something that’s very special and dear to them.
“It’s a special tree. It was the last tree that my daughter helped me put up last Christmas,” Syers said.
The Syers say just as Deann would do, they like to pay it forward and decided to give the tree to a family of four, who otherwise would not have had a tree this Christmas.
Mike said Deanna always had a giving heart, especially with her job as an EMT.
“She got to bring back the soldiers from overseas that were being transported to a different hospital. She would always call us, ‘hey, you won’t believe what I just did,’” Mike said.
The Syers said Deann touched many people’s lives and hopes her kind, giving spirit may have been left with them.
“It’s gonna be a rough Christmas for us, but I know she’s with us,” Susanne said.
