A grieving mother of a teen shot and killed 11-years ago met with the man responsible for her death for the first time since she lost her daughter.
Dena Smith’s life was cut short at a family gathering in May of 2008 when she was hit by a stray bullet. The bullet came from the gun of a then 15-year-old named Corey.
“When he stood up, he pulled his pants up and sat down and the gun went off and it hit Dena,” Dena’s mother, Tanesha Cork said.
Cork calls it a freak accident, but 11-years later, it’s a day still fresh in her mind.
“It sticks with me a lot. The memories, my daughter, thinking about her, wanting to see her,” Cork said.
Corey, now 26, spent a few months in juvenile detention after the shooting. He has been carrying the weight of Dena’s death on his shoulders.
“It’s been a long 11-years,” Corey said.
He said that weight has now been lifted.
“If you can’t forgive, God won’t forgive you, but he deserves forgiveness, Corey does. He deserves it,” Cork said.
Cork uses the power of forgiveness to honor her daughter and free Corey from his guilt.
“To know that she forgives me, it makes me feel as though I can actually live life,” Corey said.
Cork said this is an act of forgiveness her daughter would want.
“She would be proud,” Cork said.
