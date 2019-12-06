After two Salvation Army red kettles were stolen out of local businesses in Shiawassee County earlier this week, Major Randy Hellstrom with the Salvation Army says it almost sounded like a classic Dr. Seuss tale
"You know what, this is the story of the Grinch," he said.
Hellstrom is the coordinator for the Salvation Army's Genesee and Shiawassee County office. He says the kettles were of a smaller design called counter kettles.
"Often times we have counter kettles at some of our smaller locations, it could be at a convenience store, gas station, or something like that a restaurant,” he said. “They just sit on top of the counter they're locked closed, but they're not locked onto the counter."
As a result, Hellstrom believes at most a few hundred dollars may have been stolen. But says during this time of year, that type of money can leave an impact.
"It really is our biggest fundraiser our really only fundraiser like this, that we have the entire year,” Hellstrom said. “So, this is where we make or break our budget so to speak."
Hellstrom says despite this Christmas Grinch, it's not going to stop them and their red kettle program from bringing donations to those in need this holiday.
"So even though there's a Grinch out there, he's not going to succeed,” he said. “People are still going to get Christmas and we're really happy for that."
