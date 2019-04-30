After the only grocery store in town closed more than a year ago, residents of a mid-Michigan village are rejoicing the news that a new one will soon take its place.
Ric's Food Center in Hemlock closed at the end of 2017 after 23 years in business and it left a big vacancy in the small town.
Jim McColgan is reopening the former Ric’s, which will now be Jim’s Market.
“When I drove by here it felt like home,” McColgan said.
He was born and raised in Saginaw, now with 45 years of experience in the grocery store business, he's happy to bring jobs and access to food back to the community.
After Ric’s closed, some residents were left without both.
“The plan is to make this a community center. A hometown grocery store,” McColgan said.
Everything from the aisle signs to the shelves and carts will be replaced, giving the grocery store a whole new look and feel.
“We are going to re-paint, we're going to have red borders, we're going to have new signage, we're going to have murals on the wall,” he said. “We're looking into putting in a deli and a big bakery.”
McColgan used own Hamady's Complete food center on Flint’s northside.
That store closed after being open for less than four months, but he believes this store will be successful because of the overwhelming support.
“Thanks to the community and thanks to the support we've gotten from the community,” he said.
The store is already hiring for multiple positions.
“I need an experienced meat manager, produce, bakery and deli manager,” McColgan said.
He said in about 10 to 12 weeks, the grocery store will be available to residents to find everything they'll need.
