Many people are out on Christmas Eve doing their last-minute shopping not only at malls but in grocery stores as well.
“Just finishing a little Christmas shopping with my friend. Getting cookies and cakes and the rest of the meat and stuff,” said Tomika Phillips.
Phillips is like a lot of people who had a stop at Kroger on their last-minute holiday checklist.
“It’s busy. It’s real busy. The lines are long. We went through the easy checkout, so we got out a little bit fast today,” Phillips said.
Shoppers packed Green Acres Plaza in Saginaw Township. They were picking up whatever they needed before the big day on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
For Benjamin Garcia, Christmas Eve is also a special occasion.
“Today is my wife’s birthday. And so Happy birthday to my wife Carol Garcia. She’s a Christmas Eve baby and so I had to get some last-minute things. I let her sleep in this morning,” Garcia said.
Garcia told TV5 that he welcomes the challenge of shopping for two holidays at once.
“It’s a lot of fun. You have to get creative and use your imagination to try and please her both days. But it’s a blessing,” Garcia said.
Some people said they have been doing more shopping than others.
“I’ve been shopping since six-o-clock this morning and I’m tired, exhausted. Still have maybe one more store to go to,” Boonsom Riley said.
Riley said she’s packed her car full of stuff and she loves all the effort that goes into making a memorable Christmas.
“Family, all my children are coming home for the holidays. So yes, excited about that, so I don’t mind doing it. It’s worth it,” Riley said.
As for Phillips, she said she’s all done shopping and hopes everyone gets what they want for Christmas.
“Merry Christmas to everybody,” Phillips said.
