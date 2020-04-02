Groom makes cardboard cutouts to replace guests who couldn’t come to wedding

How do you hold a church wedding if much of the country is under stay-at-home orders?
A couple in Dowagiac have their big day scheduled for Saturday, April 4.
But groom Dan Stuglik didn’t want his bride to walk down the aisle in a mostly empty church.
So he had a local packing company make cardboard cutouts to replace family and friends who can’t come.
The company donated its work and the groom said that reminded him there is an upside even in his situation.
“It’s been great to see that, you know, you have the scary news, but you also have some amazing news about some people just coming out of the woodwork to do really creative things to help out,” Stuglik said.
Stuglik and his future wife, Amy Simonson, obviously won’t be able to have a reception.
But instead, they’ll have a home-cooked meal after the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.