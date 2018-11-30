A TV5 television legend lost too soon is now forever remembered and honored.
Ground broke on Friday on a new sports park pavilion bearing the name of Sam Merrill.
Sam was a fixture on TV5 newscasts for almost two decades until his unexpected death in 2016. He left behind his son James and his wife Katy.
“I’m so thankful for everyone in the community who has reached out and supported James and myself and our families,” Katy said.
Katy said her husband had a passion for his family, his community and baseball. That trio came together to honor Sam’s memory at the North Saginaw Township Little League ball fields.
His son James moved some dirt at the groundbreaking for the Sam Merrill Memorial Pavilion on Friday. The structure will have a concession stand, restrooms and a covered patio area.
“He would be so humble, so appreciative. He would be so thankful,” Katy said.
Construction of the pavilion is expected to be completed in five months.
The pavilion will soon be a reality thanks to donations from individuals, businesses and foundations throughout the community.
“Thank you,” James said.
Gary Fahndrinch organized the fundraiser for the pavilion to pay homage to his good friend Sam.
“James was getting ready to start in his first little league event the spring after Sam passed away. So he never got a chance to see him play. So now I think he can look down and of course, he can see James play now. But he’ll also be able to see how the community really rallied around him,” Fahndrinch said.
Now Sam’s legacy will live on in another way, a pavilion that bears his name.
“He did not know what he meant to this community. He really didn’t know how far he really reached everybody. But I think that it’s proven that you know, he really did reach everyone,” Katy said.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to happen sometime in April before the start of the 2019 North Saginaw Township Little League season.
