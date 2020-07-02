GENERIC: Shovels in dirt
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday morning, July 2 to help victims of child abuse and neglect in Genesee and Shiawassee counties.

The Voices for Children Advocacy Center is relaunching its Capital Campaign for an expanded building in Flint.

It was originally set to kick off in February but was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has already raised nearly 90% of the $1 million needed for the expansion.

The expansion will include an additional forensic interview room, expanded therapy space, private waiting rooms for families, and increased meeting space for programs and the community.

Construction on the building is scheduled to be completed in early 2021.

