A groundbreaking ceremony for the Sam Merrill Memorial Pavilion has been scheduled for Nov. 30.
The pavilion will be constructed at the North Saginaw Township Little League Complex, 2400 N. Center Road.
The ceremony will take place in the center of the complex at 1 p.m.
The pavilion will include a concession stand, restrooms and a covered patio area.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is anticipated for the start of the 2019 North Saginaw Township Little League season in April.
