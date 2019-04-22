The new Delta College Downtown Midland Center will break ground on April 22.
The new center will be located at 419 East Ellsworth Street in Midland.
The groundbreaking ceremony officially opens construction on the 30,000 square foot building scheduled to open in fall 2020.
It will include science and computer labs, classrooms, advanced educational and training technology, student services, and many other spaces designed to get students into the workforce.
"Delta is very excited to begin construction on what promises to be a great learning environment," said Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow. "Students, educators and employers have been asking us for this opportunity in Midland, and we are pleased to see it happening."
The ceremony is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.
