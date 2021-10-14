The official groundbreaking for the new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facility started on Thursday.
The facility will move from its longtime home on Gratiot in Saginaw to Bay Road in Kochville Township. The new space will be a much needed upgraded for the animals.
“This is something that we've waited for, for years, that we fought for,” said Desiree Sage, employee for four and a half years. “This is going to be a game changer.”
Sage said although they are making the best out of the space they have, it has been challenging.
“Right now, we struggle with trying to get our reports done timely because there's just not enough computers or desks for us to sit at,” Sage said.
There are many different animals the shelter takes in.
“The animals are just so stressed in our current environment, they don't have an area to decompress,” Sage said.
The situation will soon change for the better.
“The building is going to offer us three times the amount of space that we have right now. We are going to have a training room to host adoption events and do kids programs. Possibilities for the training room are endless,” said Bonnie Kanicki, Director of the Saginaw County Animal Control Center.
Animal control officers will have their own dedicated workspace with workstations designed just for them.
“We will have a surgical center,” Kanicki said.
Kanicki said all that will happen with the 23,000 square foot facility they'll soon call home.
“We have one more hard year, and we know that. We're still committed to keeping the building safe for my employees and taking care of the animals the best that we can,” Kanicki said.
