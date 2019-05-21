A Michigan group is looking to move the mark on where life begins, with a heartbeat.
The Michigan Heartbeat Coalition is launching a ballot drive to ban abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat is detected, with exceptions to protect a pregnant woman’s life or health.
“So, by using a heartbeat as the marker, think about the end of life. You have to check if you have a pulse,” said Mark Gurley, with the Michigan Heartbeat Coalition.
Gurley is a board member for the group, he said that if the heartbeat bill became a new law, doctors could become felons for performing abortions on a fetus with a heartbeat.
“Heartbeat detected, the baby’s protected. And that happens around the six or seven-week mark that most ultrasounds pick that up. It’s eliminate 95 percent of the abortions rather than just a few,” Gurley said.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan call the petition misguided.
“We need to trust women. That’s what the people behind this issue don’t agree on. We trust women, they don’t,” said Lori Carpenter, with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.
They feel that Roe v. Wade needs to be upheld.
“Under Roe v. Wade, which was in 1973, said that in the first trimester it can’t be limited. In the second trimester it can be limited to maintain the health of the woman and in the third trimester it can be outlawed. So, in the state of Michigan you’re not going to be able to get an abortion much past 20 weeks unless there’s some catastrophic fetal issue,” Carpenter said.
The language of the petition has 30 days to be approved. Gurley is confident that the bill is for the best.
“It in play in another dozen states or so, why not Michigan,” Gurley said.
