Group, businesses deliver free lunch to Covenant frontline workers

More good is being spread across Mid-Michigan to help out healthcare workers.
The Michigan chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), local manufacturer Kurek Tool, and Garber Automotive worked together to deliver lunch to frontline workers at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw Township.
The group also wanted to share messages of support to the frontline workers.
The LLS team put up a banner and battery lanterns for workers, cancer patients, and families in the hospital’s oncology ward.
“Covenant is one of our main sponsors,” said Anne Bradley, LLS campaign manager. “They support us and it’s our turn now to support them to help show their employees that we’re behind them and that we’ll be behind them 100% through the crisis.”
The delivery was part of LLS’s “Random Acts of Light” partnership program that supports Great Lakes Bay healthcare workers at local hospitals and healthcare facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.