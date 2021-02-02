Michigan's new Health and Human Services director is facing a lawsuit over the ban on high school winter sports.
Let Them Play Michigan, a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims on Feb. 2. The lawsuit urged the state to issue a new emergency order allowing youth sports to start immediately.
Let Them Play said the state’s own data shows youth athletics is safe for student-athletes.
"We think it's in the students’ best interest, both their emotional best interest, their academic best interest, and their long term best interest for those student-athletes to start playing," said Peter Ruddell, attorney.
He represents Let Them Play Incorporated. That entity is one of seven plaintiffs suing the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for the right to play winter contact sports in Michigan immediately.
The lawsuit alleges violations of the U.S. And Michigan Constitutions, along with violations of state law - including violations of equal protection, violation of procedural and substantive due process, violation of the right to free assembly, violation of the right to free education, violation of the Michigan Elliot-Larsen civil rights act, and the violation of the administrative procedures act.
Ruddell also included a fact sheet from the MHSAA, citing numbers that show daily new cases and positive test rates have significantly decreased in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Indiana since Dec. 1.
These three states have played indoor contact sports all winter. Ruddell said the experience in these three border states shows indoor contact sports can be played safely and have not contributed to an increase in COVID-19 cases and positive test rates.
Ruddell said these athletes are losing out on more than sports.
"For many of these are lifelong skills about teamwork, grit, and perseverance,” Ruddell said. “And these are important skills for us to have as adults. So, we think it's time to let them play."
The MDHHS released a statement saying in part, “as to the particular lawsuit, the administration does not generally comment on litigation and does not make decisions based on lawsuits, but on data and the ongoing advice of public health experts.”
As for Ruddell, he said there are all kinds of indoor activities that are allowed in the state and high school sports should be included.
"We've got an hour-long basketball game probably occurring right now in a P.E. class somewhere in this state,” he said. “But yet the student-athletes at three o'clock can't play basketball. I don't really understand the data or science behind that."
