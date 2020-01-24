A liberal group has dropped part of its lawsuit challenging Michigan's law regarding same-day voter registration at polling places, after the state clarified people can register at satellite locations.
Super PAC Priorities USA filed an amended suit Tuesday in the Court of Claims. It pointed to a memo in which the state told local clerks satellite offices can also be used for voter registration including on Election Day.
The guidance also said it is permissible to establish a satellite office at a polling location.
Priorities USA continues to challenge other election rules it says make it too hard to vote.
