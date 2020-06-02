Deshawn Hayes is one of the organizers of the group called the Ghost of George Floyd
"It's peaceful but it's still getting our message across," Hayes said
They've been out in front of the Saginaw Police Department since Sunday morning.
The demonstrators want the Saginaw Police to review its policies and make sure no one is restrained by the neck.
"There's plenty of different ways you can restrain someone that doesn't involve chicken wing or putting your arm above someone's shoulder and choking them out, or restraining them with a knee to the neck," Hayes said.
Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth says he supports it 100 percent.
"We've never had an incident like this where anybody has been restrained by the neck,” Ruth said. “To me that is something that is not allowed in policing period."
Ruth and Hayes both say they had a meeting to discuss policies at the police department.
Ruth said he would review them, but he wants everyone to know what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis will not happen here.
"Whenever anybody says they need help and they can't breathe, immediately that person is given medical attention so that they get help,” Ruth said. “Not lay there and die like we all saw on TV."
For his part Hayes, says the meeting with Ruth went well.
He says it's a positive step forward, but he wants to make sure he does everything he can to make sure George Floyd didn't die in vain.
"This is what you should be doing,” Hayes said. “You know right from wrong. You know good from bad, do it. This is the time to show up. Flex your voice, flex your power, and show that it's always best to be on the right side of history."
The group plans to be out here until midnight and they say if you want to join them come on down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.