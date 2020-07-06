A billboard campaign organized by supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement in Livonia is calling out the city’s police for alleged racial profiling.
It’s a powerful image that reads, “driving while black? Racial profiling just head. Welcome to Livonia.”
Paid for by donations from supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, organizers of this campaign say they’re placing a billboard Monday morning to catch the attention of drivers heading into Livonia.
"Livonia has a reputation of race-based traffic stops, so kind of determining whether or not someone looks suspicious based on the color of their skin," said Delish Upshaw, a protestor.
"In my experience, I've seen more black people pulled over than white people when there are so many more white people than black people here," said Sara Overwater, a protestor.
Upshaw and Overwater worked on the effort after they got little to no cooperation from Livonia leaders and police.
When asking for data measuring numbers of African Americans stopped by police, they say complaints indicate a disproportionate number of African American drivers pulled over considering the predominantly white community.
The billboard campaign is part of a movement they say for accountability.
“They've been aware of all the work that we've been doing to try and get information, try to get data, try to get that transparency so that we can help build trust with the police dept and the community, and this was kind of number 11 step in that unsuccessful process," Upshaw said.
“We'll hopefully bring attention to the problem that people of color in the area know exist," Overwater said.
Livonia Police posted a response on their Facebook page to deny any sort of racial profiling is happening.
Part of their statement reads, “racial profiling is a serious allegation and is not tolerated, Livonia is a welcoming community to all regardless of one’s race. This billboard sends the exact opposite message of our values in the Livonia Police Department and of those in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.