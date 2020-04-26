After seeing the struggles that our local restaurants and frontline workers have to go through during this pandemic, Jennifer Wendling said she couldn’t sit by any longer.
“Every day they’re closed is a day they’re not making money,” Wendling said. “We have a lot of friends who are nurses, and our work in the medical industry, we also have a lot of friends who own bars or restaurants, so we see the struggle.”
So, along with her friend Ashley Kanuszewski, they came up with a plan to raise money providing meals for frontline workers through local businesses.
“When we tell these restaurants about it, they want to help too. And to me that says a lot about their character because they’re taking a hit.”
And so far, they’ve gotten a lot of restaurants onboard, including pizza places, deli’s, bakeries, and more.
Which they then deliver to essential workers at stores, hospitals, and 911 dispatchers in Saginaw County.
But Wendling says it’s all thanks to the generosity of people online, donating to their GoFundMe campaign.
And she says they don’t plan to stop at just restaurants, but also provide help to other small businesses too.
“So just trying to get some awareness out there and helping the best way that we can. And depending on how much money we can raise; how do we support small businesses throughout our community. Not just the restaurants.”
