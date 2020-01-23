A group has launched a ballot drive that would target lobbying in Michigan's Capitol by banning free food and drink for state elected officials, requiring former lawmakers to wait two years to become lobbyists and creating a new system to track lobbying activities.
The Coalition to Close Lansing Loopholes filed language for the proposed constitutional amendment with the state elections board on Thursday.
The effort is being spearheaded by Progress Michigan, a liberal advocacy organization.
The ballot committee will have until early July to submit 425,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.