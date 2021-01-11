As a federal judge weighs whether to approve the proposed $641 million water crisis settlement, a group of Flint residents are demanding amendments to the deal or have the whole thing thrown out.
"Today was about the settlement not covering all of the citizens and residents," said Jalil Carter, with the Student Ministry for the Nation of Islam in Flint.
Flint pastors and water warriors say they want more out of the Flint water settlement.
They held a press conference Monday to say the $641 million dollar plus settlement currently being reviewed in the court should be opened up to more people.
Carter said it's not inclusive enough.
"We want the hurdles removed from the guidelines in order for other people to be able to make it," he said.
The medical stipulations of the settlement alone are a sticking point for Carter.
He said while many people in Flint have been poisoned, not all of them have proof.
"So, a bone lead test costs thousands of dollars. The average citizen or resident in Flint doesn’t have that kind of money to pay for the test,” Carter said. “If it’s not covered by medical or healthcare, then you have to pay out-of-pocket."
Carter said it even goes beyond coming up with the medical documentation. He said he still sees the harm from the crisis manifest in residents to this day.
"There’s still a lot of ongoing effects from the water that’s probably going to be lifetime," he said.
U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said the settlement is under advisement and she plans to issue a written decision on the case in mid-January.
