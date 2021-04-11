Midland Public Schools is following the state health department and Governor Gretchen Whitmer's recommendations by halting face to face learning, athletics, and clubs for two weeks.
"It's been incredibly frustrating and honestly, it's been heartbreaking," said Midland parent Monte Wilder.
Wilder is organizing a group of parents in opposition to the district's decision.
"As a community, we can only sit on the sidelines for so long before we must stand," Wilder said.
The motto behind the crowd that gathered in the Midland Community Stadium parking lot was let them stay and let them play.
In the district's superintendent communique, it states that they didn't really have a choice. Without the pause, the district would lose protection under governmental immunity.
Parents like Wilder disagree.
"Now that time has passed, the majority of school districts are resuming in another shape or form. However, we took the stance that, we're done," Wilder said.
Another parent, Jeff Pitt, agrees with Wilder's stance.
"I want at least a choice. At least to have our voices heard. Not just to unilaterally make a decision," Pitt said.
Pitt has two sons in the district. One of them with special needs.
He said the decision is especially hard on him
"This is just disheartening for both of them. One son is behind academically versus the rest of the country that didn't shut down, and the special needs son is not having his needs met," Pitt said.
On Monday morning, the same group is planning to peacefully protest outside of the school.
"My number one goal: our students' voice to be heard. They want to be in the school. They want to have in person learning," Wilder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.