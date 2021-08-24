Stand Up Michigan, known for a demonstration at the state capitol over pandemic restrictions is organizing a chapter in a mid-Michigan.
Dozens met tonight to further their efforts to protest executive orders and mandates related to vaccines and masks.
"I started to say, oh I don't like that, you know I’m going to make a sign or I’m going to speak out, but this has to change I don't want this for my kid," and then it just kinda turned into this. There's power in numbers,” said Rachelle Huff, the vice chair.
The organization started with a Facebook group, but Facebook removed the group from its platform, saying it endangered lives.
Now Stand Up Michigan said the best way to get its message across is one community at a time.
"If we can't necessarily do something about everything that's going crazy in the nation, maybe I can affect change in my local community,” Huff said.
Huff said the organization wants to see more decisions, like masking and vaccination, be left up to the individual, not health officials or elected officials.
"It's basically just all about freedom. If you want to get vaccinated or not, you live with those consequences for yourself. If you want your child to wear a mask, or not wear a mask, you're the parent, you can decide what's best for them,” Huff said.
The meeting Tuesday drew a crowd of over one hundred people, including Jeff Boduch of Fenton.
"They stand behind the constitution. That's what I am very concerned about is the government going after our constitutional rights. We can't stand for that,” Boduch said.
The group’s next meeting is September 14 at 7.
