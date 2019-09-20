Thousands of people are planning to protest new insurance laws in Michigan.
“This is 2019, we should not be going back with our medical care we should be moving forward,” said Julie Bise.
Bise is just one of the thousands of people who she said are planning to rally at the state capitol next week to protest the no-fault insurance bill signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The new bill allows drivers to pick the level of coverage they want instead of making everyone have catastrophic coverage.
Bise strongly opposed the legislation because of what she went through.
So next week, she's walking to Lansing from Clarkston, a 60-mile trip, in honor of her mother.
"We were in a horrific car accident. Back then people didn’t wear seatbelts. We hid them down the seats,” Bise said. “My mother was pinned underneath the dashboard, instantly paralyzed from the waist down."
Bise is a nurse and a case worker, she admits insurance in our state is expensive but says our level of care for victims is some of the best.
"Our state is so well known for all the facilities for traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injuries, we even have a special program with our auto no-fault,” she said. “So, if someone is injured in a car accident or by being hit by a car, they do have coverage."
We reached out to State Senator Ken Horn who introduced bills to set caps on coverage.
He was not available for comment but did offer this statement previously on his state website, saying in part:
Reforming auto insurance consistently remains at the forefront of issues important to residents of my district, and understandably so. I am looking forward to continuing this conversation because people throughout the state are fed up with unreasonable insurance rates.
Bise believes there are other ways to reduce the cost of insurance without reducing coverage, saying that it's always better to be safe than sorry.
"You hope that you never have to use it, but if you do, you know that you have some of the best insurance to recover," Bise said.
