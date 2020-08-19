Clean-up efforts continue across several Mid-Michigan counties after the dam failures and subsequent flooding in the spring left behind devastated communities.
A warehouse in Midland is providing donated items to families still working to re-establish what was lost.
“We try to get them back on their feet and feeling as great as possible,” said Erica Storms, volunteer for Sanford Strong’s Furnishings Warehouse.
Storms said things are slowly but surely progressing after May’s historic flooding in Mid-Michigan. She said their location in Midland welcomes anyone who has been impacted by flood damage.
“We require that you be a flood victim, that your main floor got destroyed. We’re waiting to help people with their basements right now. The priority is that your main floor got flooded,” Storms said.
The warehouse has the appeal of a furniture store. Storms said they specifically wanted to set up displays so folks would have an easier time visualizing what they need for their homes.
“We try to make it look a little bit homey and nice, and let them walk around and pick out the items they would like for their home,” Storms said.
Even though the response has been wonderful as to donations, Storms said there is still going to be a need of certain items for a while.
“We are in need of dressers. Dressers are a hard one. As soon as they come in, they go out. The same with queen and full-size beds. We have a need for stoves, refrigerators, anything that people would need in their homes as they start to rebuild,” Storms said.
She said volunteers to help run the warehouse are always useful as well.
