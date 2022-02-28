A group in Mt. Pleasant is pushing a trap, neuter, and return project to help address the stray cat problem in the community.
The group planned a meeting at the Karma Kat Café Monday night to establish a name for its organization, among other items. The group is a grass roots operation and is not a part of the Humane Animal Treatment Society.
“Rescue is a common goal, and helping the community cats of Mt. Pleasant is no exception. Our organization will work alongside the Humane Animal Treatment Society and the Karma Kat Cafe to accomplish our goals. We have the full support of local rescues, and they are being completely cooperative with us, offering their knowledge, experience and resources. We are extremely fortunate to be working in conjunction with these established organizations, and we are confident that with their help, we can make a difference in the lives of our community cats,” said Desiree Bigard, member of the group.
A community cat by definition is any cat living outdoors and could have one or more caretakers providing shelter for them. The cats are not considered to have an owner and are free to reproduce.
There is support from rescues and other businesses to help solve the issues. The end goal is to end the homelessness, suffering and euthanasia with community cats.
“We have a long road ahead of us but we are dedicated and determined to help the community cats of Mt. Pleasant,” Bigard said.
