A historic Saginaw mansion is getting the funding needed for redevelopment.
Volunteers have been raising money to restore the Lee Mansion in Saginaw and turn it into a community center.
They have now raised more than $25,000 and will get a matching $25,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Members of the Lee Mansion Restoration Project are inviting the community to share a toast with them at the mansion on New Year's Eve at 1 p.m.
