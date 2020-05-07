A Mid-Michigan barber shop that opened despite the governor’s executive order was the site of a gathering of supporters on Thursday.
Karl Manke’s Barbershop, located at 421 W. Main Street in Owosso, is under investigation by the police department after opening; and the department plans to forward the case to the prosecutor’s office.
On Thursday a group of people gathered in front of the store, some held signs that read “Pure Michigan Stand Up”, “Open Up” and “We are Free”.
The owner, Karl, said he had been following the stay-at-home order until this week, but told media he re-opened after twice being turned down for unemployment. He said he didn’t get stimulus money, so he was living on credit cards.
Police have issued two citations.
Renee Aldrich was at the barbershop. One of dozens of people who showed up to offer support to the business that opened up even though Michigan is under the governor's stay home stay safe executive order.
"We heard that our barber opened shop and my kid could not wait to break his piggy bank open," Aldrich said.
The group held signs thanking Manke and asking Michigan to stand up.
"I'm watching people come from a hundred miles away to get a haircut," Aldrich said. "I'm watching people walk in just grateful that someone is showing the way to safely do this."
She says she set up a donation table to help Manke pay the citation fees for being open.
"Make a donation if you can, grab a flag, a flower, a beverage, get your hair cut," Aldrich said. "I'm telling you he's got experience. He knows what he's doing."
(1) comment
Aww... Look at all the stupid.
I hope they got their reservations for hospital beds.
