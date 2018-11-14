Plans are in the works to clean up the former Buick City property in Flint.
The massive site was viewed as a place ripe for development but has a legacy of chemical contamination.
“Just this summer we found PFAS on this site,” said Grant Trigger, with RACER Trust, a group looking to revitalize the area.
PFAS are a contaminant that are notoriously hard to remove.
RACER reports finding PFAS in at least 10 different areas on the 40-acres site, with levels around 1,000 parts per trillion.
“The standard for drinking water is 70 parts per trillion. For surface parts it’s 12. When you’re at 1,000 parts per trillion you’re over the applicable standards. But we don’t have any exposure to drinking water. We don’t know if it’s gotten to the Flint River yet, that’s what we’re studying right now,” Trigger said.
RACER held an informational meeting on Wednesday to answer Flint residents’ questions about the new problem.
“You have University Park, was that contaminated? You have Leer. People are working in these facilities. Is it contaminated? Do you have to remove this stuff you’ve built already,” said Arthur Woodson, Flint resident. “It makes me angry because we keep on finding things and nothing’s been done.”
RACER is looking for solutions, according to Trigger. He said first they need to finish testing for more PFAS.
“Now we have to step back, evaluate it further and assess whether we can find a solution,” Trigger said.
Testing of the Buick City site is going to continue throughout the week. Once that’s done, RACER is going to have a better grasp of just how to approach the PFAS problem. They do not know how much this will delay further developments.
