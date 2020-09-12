LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, faced with lawsuits challenging her use of emergency powers to fight the coronavirus, could continue to prevail in court.
But she may be unable to stop a Republican maneuver that would rescind the 75-year-old law that has enabled her to issue and lift COVID-19 restrictions unilaterally.
A ballot drive says it's in the "home stretch" after collecting more than 400,000 signatures in two months. Its goal is 500,000.
If at least 340,000 signatures are deemed valid by a state board, the GOP-controlled Legislature would likely repeal the 1945 law. The Democratic governor could not veto the initiated bill.
