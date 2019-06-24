Group working to clean up community one street at a time

A Mid-Michigan group is working to make the community a better place one street at a time.
This week-long community service program, called “One Week, One Street,” is now in full swing in Saginaw.
“We are landscaping, painting houses, a couple houses will get roofs put on,” said Arshen Baldwin, project organizer. “Pretty much we are rebuilding the neighborhood.”
Project “One Week, One Street” is a group effort aiming to revitalize Saginaw neighborhoods.
It’s a group project initiated by the New Beginnings Church Enrichment Center.
“So this is our seventh year here, we started on Fulton, worked our way on down,” Baldwin said. “Last year we did Webber. This year we are here.”
Baldwin said it’s all about coming together and making a difference.
“It’s a labor of love, so that is the foundation of what we are doing,” Baldwin said. “The purpose is to build this community one home at a time one family at a time because we’re stronger together.”
Volunteers of all ages from all over Mid-Michigan and even one from New York, were on site to provide restoration that would otherwise be costly to residents.
“The first response is always ‘you’re going to do something for free?’ Yes, for free,” Baldwin said.
Usually the project consists of revitalizing just one neighborhood, but this year they’re tackling the entire Jessie Loomis Elementary School neighborhood.
“It’s just awesome just bringing hope and life to the community,” Baldwin said.
