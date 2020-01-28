People met in Saginaw Tuesday to learn more about how to stop human trafficking.
“It’s modern day slavery, human trafficking and it affects, as you know, every state in the country,” Dan Elwell from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Human trafficking totaling around 25 million victims globally. This is why an initiative called ‘Blue Lightening' is calling for all hands-on deck, to put the brakes on human trafficking
“The whole concept here is that if the front-line folks that will most likely see human traffickers can recognize it when it takes place and report it in the right way, we're hoping to make a good dent in this horrible crime,” Elwell said.
Those folks on the front lines includes truckers, buses, ride sharing vehicle drivers and others in transportation jobs.
“As most of the things in society, you can root it out when you have awareness,” Elwell said.
That awareness raised in Mid-Michigan Tuesday at Ascension St. Mary's for the 4th annual Human Trafficking Task Force Conference.
“Just to kind of explore different elements of human trafficking and help people to understand it for what it is,” said chair of the task force Allie Martinez.
Local professionals were on site to make people aware of the issue, what to look for, and what they can do if they suspect human trafficking.
“Internet crimes against children division were here, department of corrections has been here, we have someone that’s doing human trafficking 101,” she said.
“Sometimes it is on the highway or also it is in places where people congregate to get off of the road at times,” Michigan State Police Trooper Victor Jurkowski said.
No matter where it is, officials say working together is the best way to put an end to it.
“This is not something than can just be handled by police or by social services,” Jurkowski said. “This is something that everybody in the general public needs to be involved in.”
You can get more information at the Human Trafficking Hotline website.
