The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning armed protests in all 50 states are possible in the next week.
Former FBI Senior Intelligence Officer Javed Ali breaks down just how serious a threat of this size is.
"When the FBI sends a message that suggests that there's the potential for this high level of threat or even violence, similar to what occurred last week at the U.S. Capitol,” Ali said. “That's unprecedented."
Ali said a nationwide warning like what the FBI issued serves two main purposes, to prepare law enforcement agencies for what could be on the horizon and…
"To show the people out there who might think that somehow last week set an example for them to do in other places that A, you're not going to be successful, and B, there will be severe costs," Ali said.
FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider said in a statement:
“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."
Carolyn Normandin, regional director of Anti-Defamation League Michigan said according to their research:
“For many weeks, extremists have been planning a large-scale effort with an eye on actions on or around Inauguration Day. The online rhetoric about the Inauguration -- much of which is being amplified on various online forums and social media platforms -- is incredibly violent and some extremists seem emboldened by their "success" at the Capitol on January 6. We are seeing calls for a January 20th "million militia march" or a "million martyr march" on the capitol. Here in Michigan, we've seen a variety of these extremists groups operate and there is a great deal of "chatter" calling for extremist actions in Lansing.”
Ali said to increase caution and talk to law enforcement if you notice anything alarming.
