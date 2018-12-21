Thousands of people in Michigan are getting a special gift this season: Their medical bills are being forgiven.
The Michigan Nurses Association has partnered with a New York-based nonprofit to wipe clear the medical debts of 9,737 individuals and families in 40 northern Michigan counties.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported Friday the nurses' union donated $12,500 to RIP Medical Debt, which combined it with other funding to cancel nearly $9 million worth of bills.
RIP acquires packages of overdue charges for a fraction of their value and forgives them. People chosen for the assistance are financially insolvent, have medical debts greater than 5 percent of their income or earn less than twice the federal poverty level.
Recipients will be notified by mail.
The nurses' association announced its participation Thursday during a Traverse City candlelight vigil.
