GSK (GlasoSmithKline) Consumer Health recalled five Excedrin brands because of failure to meet the child resistant packaging requirement and poisoning risks.
On Dec. 23, GSK Consumer Health recalled over 433,000 units of Excedrin brand medicine. The recall brands include Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.
Some of the over-the-counter Excedrin bottles have a hole in the bottom. If children find the hole they could access and swallow the contents with a risk of poison.
GSK is telling customers to inspect the bottom of the bottle to determine if there is a hole immediately store the recalled Excedrin bottles out of sight and away from children. Consumers should contact GSK Consumer Relations if there is a hole in the bottle for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.
