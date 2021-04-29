GST MI Works! is offering a series of drive-thru resume events to help mid-Michigan residents find jobs this spring.
Employers across Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola counties have posted more than 14,300 jobs in the last 30 days. Those jobs include opportunities in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, construction, energy, and more.
“We’re working with hundreds of employers with open positions right now and we would love to meet anyone who is ready to go to work. All you have to do is drive up to our location with your resume in hand! Even if you don’t have a resume ready, stop by and see us, we can help,” said Jessica Billiau, chief services officer for GST MI Works!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.