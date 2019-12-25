Multiple employers will be searching for qualified candidates at a job fair in Shiawassee County.
The event is on Tuesday, Jan 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at GST Michigan Works!, located at 1975 W. Main St. in Owosso, on the second floor.
While the job fair begins at 1 p.m., applicants are asked to arrive at noon to review their resume and prepare for interviews.
Several employers will be there, including CIE Newcor MTG Owosso, Randy Wise in Durand, Indian Trails, Right at Home In Home Care & Assistance, Memorial Healthcare, and Durand Senior Care & Rehab Center.
