A Detroit-area gun rights advocacy group is offering free firearm and personal protection lessons to women.
Legally Armed In Detroit says registration starts Sunday and the May 19 lesson will be available to 900 women. The lesson includes a safety briefing, use of a firearm, ammunition, and range time at Top Gun Shooting Sports Gun Range in Taylor.
No prior firearms training or experience is required. Women experienced with firearms also can attend to improve marksmanship skills.
Firearms trainer Rick Ector says the number of women participating in the event has grown from 50 in the first session to about 700 last year.
